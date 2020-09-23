CENTER HARBOR — The statewide interlibrary van service is back in business. Libraries began taking and sending requests on Sept. 15, and van delivery started Sept. 21. The first delivery at the Nichols Library will be Friday, Sept. 25. Several requests are pending for books and DVDs not owned by the library. Any patrons who wish to borrow items not in the library catalog should send their requests.
Book requests can be picked up after-hours and on days the library is not open. Books bags containing books, CDs and DVDs checked out to patrons are placed in a storage bin on the library’s porch. Patrons are asked to exercise book drop etiquette by not peeking in other people’s bags and only taking things that are checked out to them.
Access to the book drop was blocked the week after Labor Day when one of the steps gave way. The Center Harbor Highway Department and the town stonemason fixed the step and the book drop is now accessible.
The library is not yet open for browsing, but patrons can reach the librarian for reading or DVD suggestions by phone or email. Browse the catalog from home or on a mobile device. Requests are also being taken for copying, scanning and faxes.
