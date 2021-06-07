MEREDITH — The Interlakes Theatre will once again be offering a season of professional musical theatre this summer at the Interlakes Auditorium at One Laker Lane, Meredith. The season will begin with “A Chorus Line” June 30-July 18 and will star Ashley Meeken as “Cassie” and will be directed/choreographed by Gustavo Wons (Evita, La Cage, Saturday Night Fever) This classic groundbreaking collaboration between Marvin Hamlisch and Michael Bennett is about Broadway dancers auditioning for a spot on “the line.” Winner of nine Tony Awards and the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the show provides a glimpse into the personalities of the performers and the events that have shaped their lives and their decision to go into “the business.”
The second show, “I Do! I Do!” July 21-Aug. 1,was written as a star vehicle for Mary Martin & Robert Preston, but here in Meredith will star Emma Flynn (South Pacific, Mamma Mia, Gypsy) and Andrew Widger (Mamma Mia, Saturday Night Fever). The show ran on Broadway for a year in 1966 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards. This production will be directed by Nancy Barry.
The third show of the season will be “Little Shop of Horrors” Aug. 4-15, a musical that spoofs the film of the same name from the 1950s black & white sci fi genre. Directed by Amanda Coffin (Mamma Mia, Honk, Jr., Wizard of Oz), this show will also feature Emma Flynn as Audrey, Andrew Widger as The Dentist, and newcomer Jake Ziman as Seymour. Finally, Interlakes Theatre is excited to welcome back Solomon Kee, in a new show called “Sammy Davis, Jr. Live at the Palace’ Aug 17th-22nd, featuring celebrity guests including Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Judy Garland, and Dionne Warwick.
The theatre will also be presenting two productions performed by the Youth Company, “Peter & The Starcatcher,” on July 17 and 18 and “Frozen Jr.,” on Aug. 14 and 15.
This summer, there will be limited seating, as we are committed to maintaining 3-feet distancing for all of patrons. We also plan to uphold the Inter-Lakes School District’s mask mandate for the audience at all times while they are in the building. Interlakes Theater wants all patrons to feel safe and stay well — whether or not they are vaccinated. To help accommodate patrons, the Theatre has added some Tuesday matinee and evening performances.
If you are a flex pass holder or a subscriber, you may have already heard from the theatre about booking this year's tickets. If not, email: interlakestheatre@gmail.com and your seats will be reserved. If you do not use email, you may leave a message at 603-707-6035. If you would like to roll your tickets over to 2022, that is also an option. If you have no tickets and would like to buy some, they can be purchased online at www.interlakestheatre.com or by leaving a message on the Box office line at 603-707-6035.
