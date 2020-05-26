MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. has named Rachel Howard Saliba the new executive director.
“We’re proud to welcome Rachel Saliba who will take over the executive director position in June from retiring Ann Sprague,” said David Hughes, board president. “Rachel’s skills, warm personality and experience leading programs for a number of nonprofits will benefit our organization and are essential to this position as we move forward in our changing community.”
Saliba will direct and oversee all functions for Community Caregivers. "This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to utilize my experience and leadership abilities to fulfill the mission of ICCI and make a difference in my community," said Saliba.
Saliba’s background includes leadership positions at several nonprofits. She was most recently director of institutional stewardship and international student programs at Tilton School. After graduating from William Smith College, she worked for U.S. Congresswoman Claudine Schneider before becoming a volunteer for the U.S. Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic. Since then, she has worked for organizations including the Harvard School of Public Health, the Appalachian Mountain Club, Holderness School, Sage Hill School, Berwick Academy, and York Hospital. She has served on the the United Way Community Impact Committee and the boards of Winnipesaukee Public Health Council and Hall Memorial Library, and as a member of Rotary International. She lives in Moultonborough with her husband and three children.
The search committee conducted application reviews and interviews over the past four months. Search committee members include Robin Woodaman, Marie Samaha, Connie Cunningham, Board President David Hughes, Board Vice President and Treasurer George Jewell.
Saliba will be working with the current director in June to ensure a smooth transition prior to her official start on Thursday, June 25. After that date, to contact her, email Director.Caregivers@gmail.com or call 603-253-9275, ext. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.