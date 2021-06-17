CENTER HARBOR — The generosity of the Granite State was on full display during NH Gives 2021, resulting in another record-breaking 24-hours of giving.
Donors to Interlakes Community Caregivers also broke some records of their own. With the help of an anonymous donor who gave $5,000 in matching funds and 46 generous donors, Interlakes Community Caregivers raised $13,010, nearly five times what they raised last year.
“We are humbled by the outpouring of support from the community,” said Board President David Hughes.
For more information about Interlakes Community Caregivers, visit interlakescares.org or call 603-253-9275.
