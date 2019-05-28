MEREDITH — Interlakes Community Caregivers paid tribute to its volunteers during the 2019 annual meeting and Volunteer Recognition celebration at the Wicwas Grange Hall in Meredith Center.
“Our volunteers are at the heart of what we do. Their volunteerism allows us to respond to the needs of the community to support local residents’ desire to remain living in their own homes,” said Executive Director Ann Sprague.
“In 2018, we provided 2,686 no-fee services and drove 50,686 miles to do so,” she said, adding that the typical client is increasingly older and female, with 75 percent of them over the age of 70, and 51 percent in their 90s. Three-quarters are female.
The prestigious Charlotte A. Leavitt Award in Recognition of Outstanding Volunteer Service went to Connie Cunningham of Sandwich for her dedication, commitment and passion.
Other outstanding volunteers who were recognized for their service over the past year included Linnie Page of Sandwich, who drove the most miles (6,227) and provided the greatest number of services (273). Sally Sibulkin of Moultonborough donated the greatest number of hours (364).
Long-distance drivers Peter Olsen of Moultonborough and George Jewell of Meredith were declared “Long Distance Heroes” for driving neighbors to medical facilities throughout the state and the greater Boston area. Roger Blake of Moultonborough received a “Gentleman’s Recognition” for his specific kindnesses and consideration.
Ken Greenbaum, Meg Greenbaum, Deb Blake, and Ed Touhey were recognized for 10 Years of Service and Peter Strople for 5 Years of Service.
Retiring Board member David Eastwood of Moultonborough was recognized for serving two terms on the Board of Directors, as finance committee chairman and 10 Years of Service as a volunteer driver.
Each volunteer received gift baskets of goodies as a token of appreciation.
Wicwas Lake Grange 292 provided the venue; C.G. Roxane and McDonald’s-Meredith donated beverages; and Karen Burnett-Curie provided gift baskets. Volunteers who helped organize the meeting included Susan Amiss, Connie Cunningham, Sylvia Detscher, David Hughes, George Jewell, Charlotte Leavitt, Peter Strople and Dick Russell, with Ralph Watson doing photography.
Formed in 1998, Interlakes Community Caregivers Inc. is a 501(c)(3) volunteer nonprofit organization that provides rides and other support services to nearly 300 people in Meredith, Moultonborough, Sandwich and Center Harbor.
Interlakes Community Caregivers will participate in NH Gives Day, a 24-hour online fundraising campaign, starting at 6 p.m. on June 11 and ending at 6 p.m. on June 12. Visit www.nhgives.org and select Interlakes Community Caregivers to support their mission.
