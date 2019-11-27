MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter recently attended the New Hampshire FBLA Fall Leadership Workshop, where they were recognized as a Gold Seal Chapter. In order to be considered for this award, a chapter must meet the Honor Chapter Criteria, and be nominated by state leadership.
Projects ILHS FBLA completed last year include Bowling for a Cause with All-Bright Cleaners to raise money for the Salvation Army, working with the ILMHS guidance department to speak to middle schoolers about making healthy choices, and teaming up with Interact to raise money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Students attended leadership workshops, competed at the State Leadership Conference, attended a local Rotary meeting, heard from business owners and organizations at club meetings, attended the FBLA Presidents' and Advisors' Meeting, and held weekly business meetings to plan ongoing initiatives.
Students in the ILHS FBLA chapter gave back to the community by collecting food for the Meredith Food Pantry, collecting pet food and care items for the humane society, distributed Deterra bags to help dispose of unused prescriptions, and participated in Student and Teacher appreciation days, Red Week for opioid awareness, and the Invisible Illness Awareness Campaign. The students also planned social activities to promote leadership skills.
“We want to help support all the great things that are happening in our community,” said Billie Jo Sweeney, chapter advisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.