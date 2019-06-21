MEREDITH — The Class of 1969 was honored on their 50th reunion at the Meredith Inter-Lakes Alumni Association’s 95th Annual Alumni Brunch on June 2 at Church Landing. Class of 1969 member Julie Blanchette Gagney and Rob Weeks, class of 1970, led a short ceremony before brunch. After the group enjoyed the buffet, during the business meeting, Grace Ainsworth, scholarship committee chair, announced the alumni scholarship award recipients.
The Miss Lee Scholarship for $1,500 was awarded to ILHS Class of 2019 Senior Chole Brown. Brown is member of the ILHS Band, jazz band and chorus. She is president of the band, first chair for the saxophone section and a member of the ILHS Theater Company. Brown is a member of the National Honor Society, has participated in dance for 14 years, volunteered for an outreach program called SURV and is an active member of the Faith Community Bible Church. She has earned high grades in advanced placement and honors English throughout high school. Brown will continue her education at Berklee College of Music in Boston, majoring in vocal performance and jazz composition.
BreyAnna Hanson was awarded a $1,500 alumni scholarship and will attend Lakes Region Community College with a major in nursing. She has been a student at the Huot Technical Center’s health science and technology program for two years. She recently sat for the State of New Hampshire licensed nurse assistant exam, and will be licensed before the end of June. While at ILHS, Hanson was a member of both the varsity soccer and softball teams, participated in chorus and band, and was inducted into the National Honor and National Technical Honor societies. Hanson is a volunteer patient escort at LRGH, has worked at an assisted living facility in Meredith and has participated in softball and soccer clinics for local youth.
The third alumni scholarship of $1,500 was awarded to Grace Richardson. She is a member of the National Honor Society, and has participated in dance, band, chorus and jazz band all four years of her high school career. Richardson is a member of the Inter-Lakes High School Volleyball Team and member of the Lakes Region Junior Olympic Volleyball Program. She teaches religious education at St. Charles Church and has helped run vacation bible school. Richardson has volunteered for Red Cross blood drives, Reach the Beach Relay and Breast Cancer Walk. She is pursuing a career and major in forensic science at Western New England College in Massachusetts.
Carol Humiston Olkonen, Alumni Loyalty Cup recipient from the class of 1969, presented the 2019 Alumni Loyalty Cup to Aiden Carney. A tradition since 1928, the cup is awarded to a member of the senior class who has attended ILHS for at least two full years, academically ranks in the upper half of the class and whose record of loyalty to the school organization, wholesome character and initiative meets the ideals of ILHS. The recipient is nominated and voted on by the members of the ILHS faculty.
Christine Corrigan, class of 1972; Melissa Bird Manville, class of 1983; and Doreen Kimball Kelly, class of 1985, were elected to the Alumni Board of Directors for three-year terms. Deborah McNeish was elected to a two-year term. Officers elected were Steve Aiken, president; Lynn Allen, treasurer; and Sylvia Detscher, secretary; joining current board members Anne Marie Beauchemin, Joe Dever, Brenda Thibeault and Rob Weeks.
President Steve Aiken thanked retiring board member Pam Homer Patenaude for her years as a board member and her work on the Bylaws Committee, Steve Ainsworth as master of ceremonies, Carol Davis for coordinating table assignments, and Judy Dever for event decorations, historical displays, yearbooks and photographs. Aiken also recognized Grace Ainsworth, scholarship chair, and Scholarship Committee members Sue Howland Ashey, Nancy Hood Morrill and Diana Hatch Thomas for reviewing applications and selecting award recipients. Appreciation was also extended to Mark Rouvalis, class of 1979, for his assistance with bylaws review and to Jill Vickers of the Lakes Region Community College for creating the program.
The Meredith Inter-Lakes Alumni Association appreciates all the businesses who advertised in the event program and all who purchased tickets or donated to the event. Thanks also goes to Mill Falls at the Lake and the Common Man Family of Restaurants for their support.
For more information about the Meredith Inter-Lakes Alumni Association, contact Steve Aiken, president, at saiken@millriverwealth.com, or visit www.Inter-Lakes.k12.nh.us/Inter-Lakes Alumni, or on Facebook at Inter-Lakes Alumni Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.