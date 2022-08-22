LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, announce a collaborative and transformative event, “She Built This: Lakes Region.” The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, 5-9 p.m. at The Lakeport Opera House.

Gallant and Aborn have planned an evening that will bring the business community together with networking, inspiring stories, and thought leadership, featuring a carefully curated panel of five of Lakes Region’s own successful women entrepreneurs who will participate in a roundtable discussion. Guests will be inspired by hearing their stories of entrepreneurship, community-building, and more.

