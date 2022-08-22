LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, announce a collaborative and transformative event, “She Built This: Lakes Region.” The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, 5-9 p.m. at The Lakeport Opera House.
Gallant and Aborn have planned an evening that will bring the business community together with networking, inspiring stories, and thought leadership, featuring a carefully curated panel of five of Lakes Region’s own successful women entrepreneurs who will participate in a roundtable discussion. Guests will be inspired by hearing their stories of entrepreneurship, community-building, and more.
Moderated by Liane Clairmont of JMG Marketing and Business Strategy, the panel will include event hosts, Emily Aborn and Jodie Gallant, along with Karen Bassett (Wayfarer Coffee Roasters), Kelly Chapman (Meredith Whole Living Center), and Karen Kenney (Spiritual Mentor, Writer, and Speaker). The panelists will be sharing what they’ve experienced and learned throughout their entrepreneurial journeys to help inspire those looking to start, grow, and flourish in their own businesses and professions.
She Built This events are quite popular and positively received, attracting between 100-200 attendees who are primarily New England-based entrepreneurs. At this year’s event, 170 attendees are expected, with a special After-Hours reception for VIP ticket purchasers.
She Built This: Lakes Region attendees can expect networking with fellow entrepreneurs and professionals, a roundtable and Q & A with panelists, refreshments, inspiring conversations, laughter, and a lot of fun. Upgrade opportunities are also available for those attendees who would like to be listed in the program directory and/or attend the post-event VIP reception.
The event will be photographed and will feature several product-based and brick-and-mortar businesses selling their products at the event itself with exclusive pricing for attendees. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
