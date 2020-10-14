RESTON, Va. — At the recent Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda 2020 National Leadership Experience, more than 10,000 participants from across the country convened virtually. The event, which connected middle school, high school, and collegiate-level students through competitive events, leadership sessions, and networking, provided students with the opportunity to win cash awards from a pool of more than $145,000.
Several members of Inter-Lakes High School FBLA were recognized by earning Business Achievement Awards, including Ashley Hatch, Joseph Jesseman, Angelica Lara, Mykyle Merrill, Brooke Morse, Benjamin Nye, Lucas Scharankov, Andrew Spicuzza, Taylor Ambrose and John Vaughn at the Future Level. Merrill, Ambrose, Jessemen, and Spicuzza also received a second award at the Business Level.
Merrill also attended the Institute for Leaders as a member of the NH FBLA State Officers Contingent.
“FBLA has provided me with many opportunities. It makes learning about business fun and relevant to my life. I have been lucky to serve in several leadership positions and to help create some community service events. Mrs. Sweeney has been an amazing instructor and pushed my spark and interest for business to grow by engaging all of her students to strive for excellence,” said Merrill.
“Mykyle and the team were outstanding this year. They rallied behind Mykyle’s campaign, they worked on the BAAs, they did community service and had a fabulous FBLA week. They deserved the recognition they received as an honor chapter the enthusiasm was infectious,” said Billie Jo Sweeney, FBLA adviser.
