LACONIA — Laconia Rotary Club will host Megan Brady, a COVID-19 intensive care unit nurse serving on the front lines at a Boston hospital, at their weekly meeting Thursday, April 16, at noon. The meeting is open to the public, free, and will take place live via Zoom.
Brady earned a bachelor of science degree through the University of Massachusetts Amherst honors program, majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology. She earned a master's of science from Columbia University in nursing. She is a registered nurse.
Brady’s talk will encompass the general science surrounding SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the pandemic of COVID-19, and contrast real-world practices against theory, touching on nuances missed by the media. She will focus a portion of her presentation on acute respiratory distress syndrome, which many ICU patients have secondarily. She will conclude with what she perceives to be commonalities in how and where patients are contracting the disease and their progression of symptoms.
Students, healthcare workers, and the public are invited to register to attend free of charge by contacting John Moriarty at john@mymoriarty.net or 603-455-2084.
