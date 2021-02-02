MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club announced that its annual ice fishing derby will run as scheduled, Feb. 13 and 14.
“The Derby trailer is in place at the town docks,” said this year’s derby Chair Fred Strader. “The long-range forecast looks promising for favorable ice-making conditions, and we look forward to a fun and safe weekend of ice fishing on NH’s lakes.”
Several changes to traditional Derby activities have been put in place in order to accommodate social distancing and statewide COVID-19 rules and restrictions. This year’s event will feature an online fishboard as well as a virtual awards ceremony. In addition, the club will have limited merchandise available for purchase at Derby Headquarters. Additional COVID-19 changes can be viewed on the club’s website www.meredithrotary.com.
In the months leading up to the Derby, the Club experienced COVID-19-related delays in the production and shipping of its 2021 fishing derby merchandise. It is also imperative that derby participants maintain adequate social distancing when purchasing tickets and merchandise, as well as entering fish, at Derby headquarters. For these reasons, the club recommends purchasing derby merchandise through its online store at www.meredithrotary.com.
“We will have a very limited quantity of items available for purchase at derby headquarters,” said Betsey Donovan, chair of derby merchandising. “We understand that it’s a tradition for many of our fisherman to purchase their gear at Derby Headquarters, but this year we really have to focus on safety. Our online store is open now, and has sweatshirts, shirts, hats, masks, gaiters, and patches available for purchase.”
Derby tickets are available online through Wednesday, Feb. 10 and are also available at several local retailers. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the charitable work of the Meredith Rotary Club. To purchase tickets online or view a list of local vendors, visit www.meredithrotary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.