LACONIA — The Hospice Tree of Memories celebration supports the hospice mission in the Lakes Region community. This year’s event, sponsored by Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, will be held Dec. 7 at four locations, The Medical Arts Building in Wolfeboro, Wakefield Town Hall, the Pearson Road Community and Senior Center in Alton, and Moulton Farm in Meredith.
At the entrance to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro is a fir tree donated by Bobby Meehan of Shamrock Landscape in memory of his father, Charles Meehan. The tree is known as the Hospice Tree of Memories. There are similar trees in Alton, Wakefield, and Meredith. Each December, these trees are decorated with small, white doves, hung in remembrance of loved ones. Names are inscribed in gold on the back of each dove. At each celebration, the names of those remembered will be read aloud. Music will be shared and prayers will be offered.
For more information, call 603-569-2729.
