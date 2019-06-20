LACONIA — Holy Trinity Regional Catholic School congratulates scholars who achieved honor roll during the fourth quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.

Principal’s Honor Roll

8th Grade: Reagan O’Neill and Jayda-Lynn Glines

7th Grade: Emily Hansen and Ashley Holland

6th Grade: Elizabeth McKinney, Victoria Frankauski and Jack Benson

 

High Honors

8th Grade: Grace DeMatos, Ella Dion, Amelia Hosmer and Ava Hosmer

6th Grade: Elizabeth Sedgley, Ricky Vazquez and Cole Bertholet

4th Grade: Elise Graton, Ben Valles, Maddie Garden and Kailey Knott

3rd Grade: Levi Fernandez, Carter Lloyd, Jeffrey Joyce and Kiersten Fitts

Honors

7th Grade: Samantha Armstrong

4th Grade:  Sully Benson, Alexis Mclean-Covey and Jacoby Keith

3rd Grade: Christine Roberge

Three students had perfect attendance and never missed a day. Sixth grader Victoria Frankauski, third grader Carter Lloyd, and pre-Kindergartener Ben Smith.

 

In August, Holy Trinity Regional Catholic School will hold a grand re-opening at the new school site, 19 Gilford Ave.

