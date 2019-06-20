LACONIA — Holy Trinity Regional Catholic School congratulates scholars who achieved honor roll during the fourth quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.
Principal’s Honor Roll
8th Grade: Reagan O’Neill and Jayda-Lynn Glines
7th Grade: Emily Hansen and Ashley Holland
6th Grade: Elizabeth McKinney, Victoria Frankauski and Jack Benson
High Honors
8th Grade: Grace DeMatos, Ella Dion, Amelia Hosmer and Ava Hosmer
6th Grade: Elizabeth Sedgley, Ricky Vazquez and Cole Bertholet
4th Grade: Elise Graton, Ben Valles, Maddie Garden and Kailey Knott
3rd Grade: Levi Fernandez, Carter Lloyd, Jeffrey Joyce and Kiersten Fitts
Honors
7th Grade: Samantha Armstrong
4th Grade: Sully Benson, Alexis Mclean-Covey and Jacoby Keith
3rd Grade: Christine Roberge
Three students had perfect attendance and never missed a day. Sixth grader Victoria Frankauski, third grader Carter Lloyd, and pre-Kindergartener Ben Smith.
In August, Holy Trinity Regional Catholic School will hold a grand re-opening at the new school site, 19 Gilford Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.