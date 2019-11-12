LACONIA — The Holy Trinity Catholic School and the Parent Teacher Organization recently held a Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale as a part of the Pumpkin Festival, open to all school families and church parishioners. The sale was a fundraiser for the eighth grade class and the PTO to fund future student events. Chris Gustafson, Paula Phillips, Dave and Tammy Roberge, Rusty and Kim Bertholet, Andrea Blais, Matt Dubois, Di Greenwood, Katie Seigle, Fran Seigle and Tammy Fontaine volunteered during the event. Kanya Holland, Leakhana Roeum, Nicole Fernandez, and the volleyball team helped set up for the event. Many volunteers contributed to the bake sale, and the event was organized by Francine Young, principal; Tammy Roberge of the PTO, and students Emily Hansen, Samantha Armstrong, Christine Roberge and Cole Bertholet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.