LACONIA — On April 13, Plymouth State University was host to New Hampshire’s National History Day Contest. Students from 19 schools competed in categories that included performance, website, exhibit, documentary and paper, all on the theme of Triumph and Tragedy in History.
Students placing first or second in each category qualify to represent New Hampshire in June at the national competition at the University of Maryland, College Park and visit sites in Washington, D.C.
“The work students put into these projects is astounding,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “To make it to the National Contest is a remarkable achievement. Less than 1 percent of all projects make it to this level. It requires a superb level of research and critical thinking skills.”
Eight Holy Trinity School seventh- and eighth-graders competed and all qualified to advance to the national competition.
“This is extraordinary and thrilling for our school,” said Dr. Francine Young, Holy Trinity principal. More than 300 historians and education professionals evaluate the student work at the national competition.
Ava Hosmer and Grace DeMatos created a performance called Mayo Clinic: Turning Tragedy into Triumph. After their presentation, the students were asked which character they found most compelling. Grace explained for her it was Franciscan nun, Mother Alfred, because she was called by God to build a hospital after a tragic tornado destroyed the town of Rochester, Minnesota. Because of her faith, she persisted, succeeded, and convinced Dr. Mayo to lead it.
Other projects included one created by Ashley Holland who, at the age of 11, placed first for her performance of “The Triumph of Vaccination over Smallpox: Mankind’s Greatest Scourge.”
Amelia Hosmer and Ella Dion won for their documentary “The Women of Rwanda Turn the Tragedy of Genocide into the Triumph of Equality,” and Emily Hansen won for her individual documentary, “Mother Jones: Turning Personal Tragedy into Triumph for Child Laborers.”
Jayda Carter-Glines built an exhibit titled “The Triumph of Epinephrine over the Tragedy of Anaphylaxis” to take first place. Reagan O’Neill placed second in the individual documentary category for “Lou Gehrig: The Triumph and Tragedy of Baseball’s Iron Horse.”
Reagan, who will attend Bishop Brady High School this fall, said, “Competing nationally allows us to now vie for scholarships and other prizes. Last year two of my classmates won the White House History scholarship award prize. This year I am planning on entering my project for the “Baseball History Award.”
The national contest includes middle and high school students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories, as well as many international schools.
Karen Sullivan, who has run the NHD program at Holy Trinity for the past 11 years, said, “I am so excited to bring these eight impressive students to nationals. In addition to the competition, the students will meet with a New Hampshire Senator or Representative, tour the Capitol Building, Library of Congress, Smithsonian Museums and our nation’s monuments. These students have worked tirelessly all year to achieve this goal. It is a thrill to have them explore our nation’s capital as a reward.”
The students will be fundraising to cover their trip expenses. An anonymous donor has pledged to match donations up to a total of $800. To contribute, send donations to Holy Trinity School – NHD, 50 Church St, Laconia, NH 03246, or call 603-524-3156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.