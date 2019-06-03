PLYMOUTH — The 9th Annual Circle Trot road race, held May 5, saw all area schools participate in the School Spirit Challenge. The competition recognizes the school with the highest percentage of participation in the Circle Trot by awarding the winner a $400 scholarship for athletic equipment. For the last two years, Bryant Paving has sponsored the School Spirit Challenge.
For the second year in a row, Holderness Central School came out on top in the challenge. The check was presented to students by Leslie Bryant, owner of Bryant Paving, and Holderness School Principal William Van Bennekum.
The Circle Trot is a Plymouth State University cluster project, with six PSU students and Pam Childs of the sports management department helping to organize the event. Pemi the Panther, PSU mascot, visited local schools to get kids excited about being a part of the race.
This year the Circle Trot’s primary sponsors were Bank of New Hampshire and Plymouth State University, and Bryant Paving as the School Spirit Challenge sponsor.
