GILFORD — Gilford Farmer’s Market shares some information with you about their vendors.
Todd’s Sugar Works is here weekly with his maple syrup “I love making maple products and sharing them with others! My syrup is a natural sweetener, as are my maple cream and maple sugar. I also age maple syrup in bourbon barrels for a delicious twist. I tap trees in Gilford and Belmont, so my maple products are locally-sourced and made at my place in Belmont." Todd also has some stunning, unique handmade charcuterie and cutting boards.
Stir Crazy Bakery is specializing in treats made nut-free. Owner Doreen says “Twelve years ago I discovered I had an anaphylactic nut allergy and found that it was very difficult to go into bakeries and get a safe sweet treat of any kind! Now anyone with a nut allergy can feel safe having one of my treats! I have carefully chosen all of my ingredients to ensure that they are safe, I understand the seriousness of any allergy. I am looking forward to sharing all of these goodies, sweet and savory with you!”
Joyce Keyser brings Shepherd’s Hut Market to the Farmer’s Market with a variety of fresh vegetables, including, corn, squash, broccoli, onions, leeks, and more. She also has lamb and a variety of condiments including international flavors of Wozz Kitchen Creations, raw local honey, Two Sisters seasonings, and much more.
Andrea Ainsworth is here with her unique, insulated, quilted potholders. Prints cover many subject matters. They are machine washable, sturdy and highly heat-resistant. Andrea also has a selection of one-of-a-kind wall-hangings. Great time to replace your kitchen potholders or purchase early for Christmas.
Sawyer Farm NH Solid Shampoo’s mission and passion is to reduce exposure to harmful toxins and synthetic perfumes and to reduce the amount of single use plastics and glass. 550 million plastic shampoo bottles end up in landfills and the oceans annually. Simply by using shampoo bars, which can be used from head to toe, we can play a part in change both globally and personally.
Art’s Wood Products feature American flags in three different sizes, two different looks, antique glaze and a burnt look. Many different bird houses from size to color and design, many are one-of-a-kind. He also has two different size American flag tables also in the two different looks. He is always creating new items for the seasons. Fall and winter items to start soon.
Arandano Farm has chicken, eggs, and gluten free baked goods. The Garlic Shed with many kinds of garlics, veggies and flowers.
Gilford Farmer’s Market is held Thursdays 3-6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way, off Rte. 11a, near 3/11 bypass.
