GILFORD — Gilford Farmer’s Market shares some information with you about their vendors.

Todd’s Sugar Works is here weekly with his maple syrup “I love making maple products and sharing them with others! My syrup is a natural sweetener, as are my maple cream and maple sugar. I also age maple syrup in bourbon barrels for a delicious twist. I tap trees in Gilford and Belmont, so my maple products are locally-sourced and made at my place in Belmont." Todd also has some stunning, unique handmade charcuterie and cutting boards.

