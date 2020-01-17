LACONIA — Highland Mountain Bike Park recently became a sponsor for Merrill Fay Arena's zamboni.
"We're proud to have such a well-respected organization join our sponsorship team," arena manager Will Fay said. "Highland is engaged in our community and we're happy to partner with an organization like them."
Highland Mountain Bike Park manager Don Dauphinais said, "After getting to know arena manager Will Fay, I found out they were in need of sponsors, and the zamboni ad was a great way to support the arena." He continued, "It was our privilege, and I would encourage fellow business people in our area to find ways to give back to our community, and to support the arena."
For more information, visit highlandmountain.com.
