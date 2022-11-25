MEREDITH — Nearly a year in the making, Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery releases its newest creation, their Sparkling Strawberry Rhubarb wine, just in time for the holidays.
Hermit Woods, in partnership with Flag Hill Winery in Lee, and Deb Lucke, have created what they believe will be one of their biggest hits in years. The already popular still version of Strawberry Rhubarb wine is one of their best-selling wines. The owners are confident that this wine will be equally, if not, more popular with the outstanding new packaging designed by Deb Lucke, the champagne style afforded by Flag Hills Bottling line, and the Charmat method.
The Charmat bottling method involves a specialized high-pressure tank that allows you to create the CO2 pressure required to get to the bubbles consistent with a champagne-style wine. Few wineries at the scale of Hermit Woods could afford such a tank. Flag Hill has made it possible by making the system available to other wineries to help spread the cost.
“This slightly sweet champagne-style wine, with its locally grown strawberries, rhubarb and blueberries, will pair well with almost anything,” says Bob Manley, co-founder of Hermit Woods. “It will certainly be on our holiday table this year.”
The launching of a new product can take a long time in the wine business, and the partners at Hermit Woods could not have been more pleased to have been able to get this new product on the shelf just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Just crafting a new wine can take as long as a year. Once you have the product, you have to design the label, get the recipe and label approved by the federal government, and get the label printed, to name a few of the complicated steps required to launch a new wine. This included Bob Manley having to literally chase down a UPS truck to ensure the delivery of the capsules to top the bottles off in time for the holiday release.
Their new Sparkling Strawberry wine is available in their tasting room now and will soon be available for purchase online.
Hermit Woods Winery and Eatery is located at 72 Main St. and is open seven days a week, year-round. Visithermitwoods.com to learn more.
