LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library on Tuesday, June 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. for Healthy House Plants 101, as the owners of Penumbra, a plant shop located in Concord, discuss how to keep a variety of houseplants happy and teach us which plants help us to stay healthy by filtering chemicals out of our air. Attendees will be entered to win a houseplant from Penumbra.
Penumbra is owned and run by Alison Murphy and Alyssa McClary. As plant lovers, they strive to “help people find the best plants for their lives and spaces.” Those who attend will learn about some beautiful and beneficial houseplants to grow at home, as well as how to keep them healthy. Sign-up required. To register, call or email the library at 603-524-4775, or info@laconialibrary.org.
For more information about all of our programs, check out our website: http://laconialibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.