CONCORD — Many commercial medical health insurance companies licensed in New Hampshire have committed to waiving member cost-sharing deductibles, co-payments, or coinsurance when the member is receiving treatment related to the novel coronavirus. These companies include Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Ambetter by NH Healthy Families, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Tufts Health Plan and Tufts Health Freedom Plan, and United Healthcare.
“In the midst of a global pandemic, we do not want anyone to hesitate seeking out testing or treatment because they are concerned about the out of pocket cost,” said Insurance Commissioner Chris Nicolopoulos.
These actions result from an order issued by Commissioner Nicolopoulos on March 10, requiring New Hampshire health insurers to pay for the COVID-19 test and initial health care provider visit to obtain the test without cost-sharing.
“During these unprecedented times, waiving the member cost of potentially thousands of dollars per treatment will mean a great deal to New Hampshire families," said Governor Chris Sununu.
For more information about individual insurance company policies and benefits, call the member services number on the back of the insurance card.
For help from the New Hampshire Insurance Department, call 800‐ 852‐3416 or 603-271‐2261, email consumerservices@ins.nh.gov, or visit nh.gov/insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.