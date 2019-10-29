ALTON — Downtown will transform this year for Halloween, featuring a new, community-wide festival called Harvest Happenings, sponsored by the Alton Business Association in collaboration with community groups, town departments, and local businesses. Harvest Happenings will be on Thursday, Oct. 31.
The Pumpkin Lighting & Decorating Contest will take place in front of town hall. Residents who want to participate are asked to drop off their pumpkins on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m. to register, or Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in the youth and adult categories. Trophies will be provided by Catchpenny and voting organized by PinPoint Local.
The Business Fall Decorating Contest is sponsored by the Alton Business Association. Snap a photo of store-front decorations, or decorate a scarecrow and display it at Ginny Douglas Park on Main Street. Share on social media for a chance to win Best Decorations. The award ceremony will take place in front of town hall on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treating will take place Thursday, Oct. 31, throughout town 5-7 p.m. Visit houses and local businesses on Main Street. Trunk or Treat will take place in the parking lot of Lakeside Dental. School groups and organizations will be there to hand out candy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be face painting and monster makeovers at Monument Sq., as well as yard games. Cornhole sets will be provided by parks and recreation, and other games are provided by Little Jimmy’s Italian Ice. A wand decorating workshop will also take place there. All supplies will be included, sponsored by Catchpenny.
Spooky books will be available to check out at the Gilman Library. The library will also have candy. The Great Scarecrow Spree is taking place throughout town.
There will be several photo opportunities, including a pumpkin patrol spot inside an Alton police cruiser with School Resource Officer Kristen Guest in front of the Alton Police Station. A photo booth will be set up in front of the Gilman Museum on Main Street. This family-friendly stop is provided by parks and recreation.
The Great Pumpkin will be at Monument Sq. Trick-or-treaters are invited to take a photo with a 700-pound, Alton-grown pumpkin. A Ghosts of Town Hall display will be set up on the right side of town hall.
Free refreshments will also be at Monument Sq., provided by Aroma Joe’s. Parents can have a cup of cider while kids fill up their candy bags. Candy will be available at most downtown businesses.
