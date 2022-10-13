GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Community Farmer’s Market will hold its grand finale for the season on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market which started in 2020 runs early June through October and sits along Route 140 on the front lawn of the Gilmanton Year Round Library.
This market will be a "Harvest Festival Fall Market," and it will be an extra special one — in addition to the regular weekly vendors selling baked goods, vegetables, maple syrup, honey, soaps, lotions, beef, pork, chicken, venison, and more. There will be a variety of craft vendors — over 23 vendors in all. Three local food trucks will be selling food, smoothies and treats for you to enjoy as you listen to the talented musical guest, Chris Bonoli, playing classic rock and familiar favorites.
Come dressed up because there will be trick or treating for all ages, face painting and henna art, and the well-known "Wicked Witches of the Lakes Region" will be flying in around noon.
The welcome table will be holding a pumpkin contest. Bring your best carved or painted pumpkin to put on display. Contest is open to all ages and $5 to enter. Prizes will be awarded in two categories. All proceeds benefit the market in helping pay for musicians.
This is a fantastic opportunity to support local farmers, bakers, chefs, and crafters, and to get a jump on your holiday shopping in a beautiful setting. Market address is 1385 NH Route 140.
