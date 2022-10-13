GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Community Farmer’s Market will hold its grand finale for the season on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market which started in 2020 runs early June through October and sits along Route 140 on the front lawn of the Gilmanton Year Round Library.

This market will be a "Harvest Festival Fall Market," and it will be an extra special one — in addition to the regular weekly vendors selling baked goods, vegetables, maple syrup, honey, soaps, lotions, beef, pork, chicken, venison, and more. There will be a variety of craft vendors — over 23 vendors in all. Three local food trucks will be selling food, smoothies and treats for you to enjoy as you listen to the talented musical guest, Chris Bonoli, playing classic rock and familiar favorites.

