Are you a gardener with surplus produce? You can now share your bounty with fellow community members through the Harvest Box at the library. Bring your fruits and veggies (good quality only, please!) to the library and place them in the Harvest Box on the table just inside the main entrance. Anyone who needs them can take them, free! This program grew out of a grant project conducted by the Lakes Region Partnership for Public Health, with the focus on improved nutrition for families with young children. Gilford Library has had a box for several years, which has been very well-supported by the community. We think Laconia can do it too! Next year, we'll remind you to plant an extra row for your neighbors. In the meantime, people are loving the produce, and asking when more will arrive. For more information, call Karen at 528-8560. Looking forward to an over-flowing Harvest Box!
Please note we check e-mail in the am and then later in the day. Call if you need us immediately. Sunday is Technology Sabbath and the computer is not turned on until sundown.
