NORTHFIELD — May continues to be a busy month at Hall Memorial Library with lots of teen programs, a new children’s activity and a new and improved website.
The teen programs include Teen Yoga and Meditation — May 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Hang out with Nash the therapy dog on May 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Yoga mats are available and no registration is required for any of the teen programs.
The Teen Thrive series will have its second set of three sessions on May 5, 12 and 19 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Another Teen Circle with Carolyn Richardson will be held on May 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and last but not least for teens is the Pizza and Pages Book Club on May 31 from 3 to 4 p.m. The book club will enjoy pizza provided by the library and will discuss Girl in Pieces, by Kathleen Glasgow. Participating teens get a free copy of the book to keep.
Wellness Club, is the exciting new children's program focused on healthy bodies and minds for children from kindergarten to grade 5. Jen Adams of Fierce Spirit Fitness will lead this weekly session that will include light exercise, meditation and snacks.
Also for kids is After School Art, Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. — art projects and snacks for K-5; Little Arches - yoga for toddlers on Fridays, 10:30 to 11 am.; and of course, storytimes on Monday and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Cedric the Therapy Dog will come on May 9 and 23, from 4 to 5 pm. Registration is required for Cedric. Sign up at the library’s front desk or give us a call.
The library will feature a special genealogy focused Tech Thursday on May 19. Tech Thursday is the drop-in tech help program where patrons can request one-on-one assistance with tech issues in manageable 30-minute sessions. Library staff will be available to help patrons navigate the Ancestry Library Edition database. This is free to patrons at the library and is a fantastic resource for discovering your family roots.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @HallMemorial for news and updates about library programs and sign up for our monthly newsletter at www.hallmemoriallibrary.org.
