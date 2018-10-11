NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center announced that Hali Dearborn has returned to serve on its board of directors.
Dearborn first joined the board in 2006, and previously served until late 2017. In her previous tenure, she led many initiatives that brought innovative and positive changes to Spaulding Youth Center, including co-chairing a successful $3.2 million capital campaign to build a new school on campus. In 2013, Dearborn was elected chair of Spaulding Youth Center Foundation Board of Directors. With the merging of this board with the Spaulding Youth Center Board of Trustees as of July 1, 2017, she continued to serve as vice chair of the newly combined board until her departure.
“On behalf of Spaulding Youth Center, I am thrilled to welcome back Hali Dearborn to our board of directors,” said Susan C. Ryan, CEO and president of Spaulding Youth Center. “Mrs. Dearborn made a significant impression on our organization when she first served on our board, and we are looking forward to the positive impact her skills, passion and dedication to our mission will make on our current students, staff and supporters.”
Dearborn is retired from EPTAM Plastics, a full-service precision machining company in Northfield. Although her relationship with Spaulding Youth Center was never truly concluded, she is looking forward to returning to the board of directors in an official capacity.
“The children of Spaulding need an abundant and supportive community now more than ever, especially with the ongoing opioid crisis and increasing number of trauma-related admissions,” shares Hali Dearborn. “I am excited to introduce other skillful and enthusiastic professionals and community members to an organization that can leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”
To learn more about the board members at Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org/about-us/leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.