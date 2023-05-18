GILFORD — The Gunstock Hillclimb returns to Gunstock Mountain Resort on Wednesday, June 14. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week, and Gunstock Mountain Resort has, once again, partnered with Ridge Runners Promotions to deliver an impressive display of gravity-defying determination and stunt riding for the occasion. Riders will attempt to ascend the super-steep landing hill of Gunstock’s historic, 70-meter Torger Tokle ski jump, and Eastcoastin’ Enterprises will return to wow the crowd with three motorcycle stunt shows throughout the day. Also, a Bike Show presented by Deadbeat Customs will have some amazing motorcycles on display for all event attendees to see.

Staged by Ridge Runner Promotions, the annual Gunstock Hillclimb traditionally attracts multiple generations of participants ranging in age from young, pre-teen riders to those 70 and older. Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts visiting the Lakes Region for Laconia Motorcycle Week are expected to attend what has become an annual highlight of the week’s activities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.