GILFORD — The Gunstock Hillclimb returns to Gunstock Mountain Resort on Wednesday, June 14. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week, and Gunstock Mountain Resort has, once again, partnered with Ridge Runners Promotions to deliver an impressive display of gravity-defying determination and stunt riding for the occasion. Riders will attempt to ascend the super-steep landing hill of Gunstock’s historic, 70-meter Torger Tokle ski jump, and Eastcoastin’ Enterprises will return to wow the crowd with three motorcycle stunt shows throughout the day. Also, a Bike Show presented by Deadbeat Customs will have some amazing motorcycles on display for all event attendees to see.
Staged by Ridge Runner Promotions, the annual Gunstock Hillclimb traditionally attracts multiple generations of participants ranging in age from young, pre-teen riders to those 70 and older. Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts visiting the Lakes Region for Laconia Motorcycle Week are expected to attend what has become an annual highlight of the week’s activities.
Gates are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. Admission is free for children 10 and under. An assortment of food trucks will be operating along with a marketplace of sponsors and vendors, including a mobile axe-throwing venue called On the Go Axe Throw. Hillclimb attendees are welcome to bring their own beverages, and beer and wine will be available for purchase onsite. No backpacks, large bags, tents, umbrellas, glass bottles, or animals are allowed.
Gunstock’s 250-site campground will be open for the season and campsites are available within walking distance of the Hillclimb. Gunstock’s Adventure Park activities will not be operating on June 14, but the resort will be welcoming guests on Saturdays and Sundays through June 25, then operating Thursday through Sunday until Sept. 3.
