LACONIA — Groups Recover Together received official certification from NH Governor’s Recovery Friendly Workplace at their Laconia office at 61 Beacon St. W. on Friday, March 18.
The mission of the NH Governor’s Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative is to promote individual wellness by creating work environments that further the mental and physical well-being of employees, proactively preventing substance misuse and supporting recovery from substance use disorders in the workplace and community.
“Our team is thrilled to have Groups Recover Together join over 300 other businesses in NH as a Recovery Friendly Workplace,” said Kristie Curtis, Recovery Friendly advisor. “Groups Recover Together inspires us with their commitment to the wellness of their employees through recovery friendly practices, ensuring that their staff is healthy and supported while continuing the critical work that they do throughout the communities of New Hampshire.”
Groups Recover Together was founded in 2014 in a small town in New Hampshire in response to the lack of access to treatment for people suffering from opioid use disorder, especially in rural, underserved communities. The goal was to start a program where people suffering from addiction are treated with respect and dignity. At Groups, we believe addiction is a disease — not a choice — and that everyone deserves a chance to get their life back.
“We are very proud of our employees in recovery. Being officially recognized with our fellow peers and others in the state is a testament to everyone who is committed to substance use disorder treatment,” said Lynn Kearney, State Director for Groups in New Hampshire. “Through collaborations such as this, we can continue to educate and treat those struggling with substance use disorder.”
Joanne D Haight, Lakes Region Chamber, Andy Currier of Bonfire Behavioral Health, and Kim Wade from the Public Health Network were in attendance. Joanne stated, “Lakes Region Chamber supports our member businesses and is pleased to see the important work of Groups Recover Together recognized by the Governor.”
Groups aims to make affordable, high-quality Medication-Assisted Treatment accessible to everyone who wants it and to make sure that Groups never has a waitlist that would prevent someone from getting treatment. Groups is engaged in studies with leading academic teams to research and publish evidence focused on members’ illicit substance use, health, and quality of life.
By combining medication-assisted treatment with weekly group therapy sessions led by licensed substance abuse counselors, Groups delivers a population-level reduction in illicit opioid use. Eighty-nine percent of active members abstain from opioids each week they receive treatment, and over 74 percent remain in treatment at 6-months. Both of which compare favorably with industry averages and three times the national average.
Lynn Kearney said, “Groups are honored to support and treat the residents of Laconia and the Lakes Region and the state of New Hampshire.
