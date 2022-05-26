CENTER HARBOR — To help Center Harbor and Moultonborough residents who have difficulty getting groceries, short term or long term, Center Harbor Congregational Church volunteers deliver groceries weekly at no charge. Orders are placed directly with E.M. Heath's Market and payment is made to the store by the client.
For more information contact Sally Lyon at 603-253-1147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.