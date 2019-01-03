MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program recently elected Richard E. Wyman and Amy Currie Tardiff to their board of directors. Wendell Rizzo and Cathleen Sleeper were also welcomed as alternates to the board.
Wyman is the president of Meredith Village Savings Bank. He has over 30 years of experience in senior leadership, and has served as an executive officer and chief financial officer for several Maine-based banks. He received his bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Maine, and is a graduate of the banking program at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Active in the community, he serves on the boards of the Community Development Finance Authority, Granite United Way, Genesis Behavioral Health and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston.
Tardiff is a wealth advisor at Charter Trust Company. She joined the firm in 2016 and is based in the Meredith office. Tardiff holds a bachelor of arts in linguistics and communication from the University of New Hampshire, and a master of science in community economic development from Southern New Hampshire University. She is currently enrolled in the American Bankers Association National Trust School. Prior to joining Charter Trust Company, Currie is active in the community, serving three years on the board of the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire. She is a member of the Leadership New Hampshire class of 2013, and in 2014 received the Intown Concord Community Impact Award. She is a justice of the peace, and has volunteered at the New Hampshire Technical Institute, Concord Family YMCA and Concord Hospital Trust.
Rizzo and his wife Julie moved to Meredith shortly after his retirement. During his career, he held management positions in both public and private companies and also worked as an independent consultant in the computer and software industries. He also serves on the board for his neighborhood association. For many years, Rizzo and his wife were active in a state-wide adoption information and support organization. They have four young grandchildren. Both Rizzo and his wife spent many summers in the Lakes Region. He is a member of the design committee, sculpture installation team and Swasey Park subcommittee.
Sleeper is the branch and business development manager of the main office for Meredith Village Savings Bank, located on 24 State Route 25. She was previously the branch services manager for the Ashland office, and has been a familiar face to the communities of Ashland, Plymouth and Meredith for 10 years. Sleeper began in 2009 as a teller in the Meredith office. She was promoted to customer service representative in 2010, and again to teller supervisor in 2013. She became branch services manager for the Plymouth and Ashland offices in 2016. Sleeper has been an active member of the Career Partnership Program for the Greater Meredith Program. She also has been a longtime volunteer for the Inter-Lakes School District and for local youth sports. Sleeper resides in Meredith with her family.
For more information on the Greater Meredith Program, call 603-279-9015, email gmp@greatermeredithprogram.com, or visit www.greatermeredithprogram.org.
