LACONIA — It’s never too early to start thinking about the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, Dec. 7 – 10. If you’re an early summer shopper, we’ve got you covered – there are six item collection sites now open where you can drop off items. All six are conveniently located here in the Lakes Region:
· Body Covers – 94 Primrose Drive N, Laconia
· Irwin Marine – 958 Union Avenue, Laconia
· Irwin Marine – 396 Main Street, Alton Bay
· Meredith Insurance Agency, 2 Lakes Street, Meredith
· North Water Marine, 18 Endicott St, Weirs Beach
· The Xavier Group – 66 NH 25, Meredith
Need ideas on what to donate? Items that bring the high bids include:
· Gift cards
· Electronics
· Tools
· Toys
· Sporting goods
· Household items
Many thanks to Body Covers, Irwin Marine, Meredith Insurance Agency, North Water Marine, and The Xavier Group for making these early collection sites possible. Questions? Visit www.childrensauction.com or call 603-527-0999. where you can discover more about sponsorship opportunities and way to donate.
