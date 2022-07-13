CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice and the largest home health and hospice provider in New Hampshire, is offering an online caregiver support group on Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m.
Caregiver Connection is an opportunity for family caregivers to support one another and connect with our staff professionals. We look forward to providing a safe space to connect with other caregivers facing similar challenges.
Registration is required. To register, call 603-224-4093, ext. 85815 or visit www.granitevna.org/onlineprograms. Once your registration is confirmed, you will receive a link to the program. Technical instruction is available to participate in the group.
