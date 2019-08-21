MANCHESTER — Granite United Way will host its annual Day of Caring events this September and is currently seeking projects from local nonprofits in each of its regions. This year marks the 27th year of Day of Caring events.
Nonprofits can participate by submitting a project for nearly 3,000 volunteers that take part in Day of Caring to complete. Projects can include painting, clean-up, landscaping, and office assistance. Agencies must be a 501(c)(3) to participate. Those interested should contact Granite United Way at info@graniteuw.org.
“Our Day of Caring events continue to showcase the dedication of local volunteers to our nonprofit partners,” said Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive officer of Granite United Way. “We are always so impressed with the sweat equity our volunteers put into their projects. Each year these Day of Caring events engage more and more volunteers and nonprofits.”
Day of Caring events will be held in the following regions on the following days:
Sept. 5 in Northern New Hampshire, Sept. 11 in the Southern Region, Sept. 17 in the North Country Region, Sept. 18 in Merrimack County, Sept. 20 in the Upper Valley Region, and Sept. 25 in the Central Region.
For more information on Granite United Way, visit www.graniteuw.org.
