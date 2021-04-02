LACONIA — Greater Lakes Region Community Children’s Auction has been tireless in its mission to engage the community to financially support children in need coupled with a vision to ensure that every child is empowered to succeed and positively impact a thriving local community.
This year, GOT LUNCH! Laconia was awarded a $30,000 grant to help feed the children of Laconia during the summer months. GOT LUNCH! Laconia is collaboration of community partners including religious institutions, businesses, non-profits and individuals. Laconia continues to have approximately 60 percent of the children in the community living with food insecurity. Where will the next meal come from, is a question for too many children. GOT LUNCH! Laconia answers that question for children and families sending a clear message to them that this community cares. Every Monday morning throughout the summer volunteers pack bags with enough lunch food for the week then delivers those bags to student’s homes. GOT LUNCH! Laconia partners with the Lakes Region Agricultural Collaborative to provide fresh vegetables at the lowest prices, and VISTA Foods recognizes the voucher from GOT LUNCH! Laconia for dairy products. Registration for the food program will begin later this spring.
For more information, please visit childrensauction.com or call 603 527-0999.
