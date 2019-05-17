Glenn Knoblock to present Covered Bridges of New Hampshire

BELMONT — On Tuesday, May 21, the Belmont Historical Society will be hosting a presentation on Covered Bridges of New Hampshire by Glenn Knoblock. The program will be held at 7 p.m. at the Corner Meeting House.
Covered wooden bridges have been a vital part of the New Hampshire transportation network, dating back to the early 1800s. New Hampshire's streams, brooks, and rivers have 400 covered bridges. Often viewed as quaint relics of a simpler past, they were technological marvels of their day. New Hampshire's woodworking tradition may account for the fact that a number of nationally-noted covered bridge truss designers were New Hampshire natives. Knoblock will discuss covered bridge design and technology, and their designers, builders, and associated folklore. The visual presentation features both current and historic images of bridges throughout the state. Funding for this program is provided by the New Hampshire Humanities Council and the Belmont Sargent Fund. The program is free and open to the public, and handicapped access is provided. Light refreshments will be served.
Knoblock is an independent scholar and author of 15 books and over 100 articles. He is also the author and historian on projects relating to Northern New England bridges, New Hampshire cemeteries and brewing history and African-American military history. Knoblock has served as a military contributor to Harvard and Oxford University's African-American Biography Project. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in history from Bowling Green State University.
