MANCHESTER — In honor of Black History Month this February, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans like Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland. Their passion for helping improve the lives of patients in need of lifesaving blood products is carried on through dedicated blood donors, blood drive sponsors, volunteers and Red Cross employees.
Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Belknap
Belmont - Feb. 16: 1-6 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 96 Main Street
Laconia - Feb. 24: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.
Meredith - Feb 23: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Meredith Office Complex, 8 Maple St., Suite 1
Tilton - Feb 24: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Carroll
Moultonborough - Feb. 26: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moultonborough Lions Club, 139 Old Route 109A
Wolfeboro - Feb 16: 12:30-5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 388 North Main St.
Grafton
Bristol - Feb. 23: 12-5 p.m., Marian Center, 17 West Shore Rd.
Plymouth - Feb. 17: 1-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main Street
