BEDFORD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains has decided to suspend all Girl Scout activities and cookie booth sales until Monday, April 13. Offices, retail stores and camp properties are now closed to visitors. As appropriate, staff will continue to provide support to membership from offices or from home. Troop meetings, community activities, council and other related programs, property rentals, and cookie booths were suspended as of March 16.
The council prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of girls and volunteers. They are closely following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with state government advice.
Look for resources by visiting girlscoutsgwm.org for girls to continue their participation in Girl Scouting from home, and for troops to offer virtual meetings. Refunds will be issued for all programs and events scheduled before April 13. When possible, events will be rescheduled for a future date, including the G.I.R.L. Expo that was to take place April 11.
The council intends to offer troops the opportunity to again host cookie booths after the suspension of activities is lifted. Online sales will continue through Monday, March 30, and by contacting a local Girl Scout.
