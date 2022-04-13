TILTON — When the Girl Scouts of Troop 10639 committed to making the world a better place, that included bringing cookies, Valentines, and goodwill to the many veterans here and to the military overseas.
The troop is based in Northfield and has nine Girl Scouts in grades 6-12. The American Legion Post 49 family in Tilton purchased 130 packages of Girl Scout Cookies from Girl Scout Emma Davidson, 15, which were shared with veterans at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton and with troops overseas.
Troop leader Ami Davidson said, “The residents look forward to our donation of cookies every year!”
This Girl Scout troop also created Valentine’s Day cards which they shared with veterans just before Valentine’s Day, part of a national Girl Scout effort called the Cupid Crew.
Hometown Heroes is a way for Girl Scout supporters to send a taste of home to U.S. servicemen and women, as well as thank veterans and front-line workers for all they do. Last year, more than 30,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies were donated to Hometown Heroes by the public.
Visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org to learn more.
