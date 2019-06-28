GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Historical Society's 2019 program series is on the fourth Tuesday of each month through September, with programs featuring Gilmanton history, including Doug Towle’s Antique Gilmanton Homes on July 23, The 12th New Hampshire Regiment During the Civil War on Aug. 27, and A Brief History of Gilmanton’s Churches on Sept. 24.
The society’s museum in Old Town Hall in Gilmanton Iron Works is open every Saturday morning, 10 a.m.-noon, in June, July and August. Programs are free and open to the public. Donations to support the work of the society are always welcome.
