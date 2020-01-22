PORTLAND, Maine — Berlin City Auto Group recently awarded its January grant donation of $83,845, given on behalf of its Drive for Education program. The program, in its 10th year, uses proceeds from area car sales to fund grants awarded to neighboring schools.
This year, 46 schools in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont will be receiving grants, including 11 schools in the Granite State.
The presentation ceremony for New Hampshire schools was held at Berlin City Honda of New Hampshire facility on Jan. 15. Gilford was among schools honored.
In addition to the 46 schools receiving grants, Berlin City also used this year’s Drive For Education event to present Folds of Honor, with $14,020 raised during their 2019 Memorial Day promotion. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members in New England.
"The award ceremonies are always very special to employees – they get to see the kids, teachers and parents – smiles and appreciation are everywhere that day," said Yegor Malinovskii of Berlin City Auto Group.
