GILFORD — The 33rd Annual Rev. Ray Wixson Memorial Gilford Senior Citizen Dinner and holiday celebration will take place Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m., at Gilford Community Church. The event is held annually by the members of the Gilford Rotary Club to thank the seniors of Gilford for their many contributions over the years.
There will be a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings at 6 p.m., with entertainment by local students starting at 5:30 p.m. Santa himself might stop by. Leave a message with all names of those attending and a telephone number for Gilford Rotarian Sandy McGonagle at 603-524-3134 to make a reservation. Transportation is available if needed.
Residents of Gilford age 62 and over are invited to this holiday celebration.
Gilford Rotary meets Fridays at 7 a.m., at the Laconia Elks Lodge off Route 11A/Gilford Avenue.
