GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library is having performer and historical actress Sheryl Faye back to the building for a new performance, this time embodying first lady Eleanor Roosevelt on Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m.
After suffering through an unhappy childhood, and losing her parents and one of her brothers, Eleanor Roosevelt figured out where she fit in and could make a difference. She grew up and became an American politician and the longest-serving First Lady of the United States. She was the first presidential spouse to hold press conferences, write a syndicated newspaper column, and speak at a national convention. She advocated for expanded roles for women in the workplace, the civil rights of African Americans and Asian Americans, and the rights of World War II refugees. She became one of the first delegates to The United Nations and is cited as one of the top ten most admired people of the 20th century. Come to the library to learn about her famous life and interact with history.
