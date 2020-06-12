GILFORD – The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is holding a four-week session of archery instruction to be led by Dana White from Art of Archery. Sessions will be Tuesday afternoons, July 7-28, at the Arthur A. Tilton Ice Rink. The beginner session will run 4-5 p.m., with the intermediate session running 5:15-6:15 p.m. Classes are open to youth and adults ages seven and up, and no experience is required. Enrollment is limited. Cost is $65 and includes all equipment. Registration forms are available at the parks and recreation office or by visiting www.gilfordrec.com. For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 603-527-4722.
