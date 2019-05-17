GILFORD — The Gilford Old Home Day Committee will be sponsoring a Town Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine. Participants can register for a spot at the community sale site, located at the Gilford Village Field, or can host a sale at their own house and register to be added to the town wide tard sale location map. Each registered yard sale site will have a number and address listed on the map.
The cost to register for space at the community site is $20, or register for a listing on the town wide map for $10.
Maps will be sold for $2 at community site at the village field on the day of the sale. All proceeds support Gilford Old Home Day.
For more information and registration forms, visit www.gilfordrec.com. The deadline to register is Friday, June 7.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office at 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.