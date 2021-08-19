GILFORD — The Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, which run the Camp Resilience program in Gilford, is raffling off a fishing boat during the 2021 Gilford Old Home Day. The proceeds from the raffle will be used by the PRLI to continue to run Camp Resilience retreats to help those who are serving or have served our country and communities improve their mental and physical health.
Camp Resilience retreats are focused on tackling an array of issues that affect military, veterans, first responders and their families.
The boat being raffled is a 17-foot aluminum Sea Nymph with a Johnson 48-horsepower power tilt outboard motor, a removable front deck for fishing and a 55-pound thrust bow motor. It comes with a new Sea Lion trailer. Tickets can be purchased during Gilford Old Home Day on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the PRLI/Camp Resilience booth near the little league field. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.camp-resilience.org/raffle.html.
If you have questions or difficulties purchasing raffle tickets online, you can contact the PRLI at info@camp-resilience.org or 978-219-4003.
For more information about PRLI and Camp Resilience visit www.camp-resilience.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.