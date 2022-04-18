GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library is partnering with the Gilford PTA and the Gilford Police Department to host a program on drugs, media, and their effects on local youth on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. This informative event will feature presentations from a series of experts who work in education, healthcare, and law enforcement. Caregivers of teens and tweens can expect to learn more about what to look out for and steps to take. Dinner and refreshments will be served.
