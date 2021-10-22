GILFORD — The Gilford Library welcomes Edward Beasley, an attorney of elder law in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m., for a free educational estate-planning seminar. Beasley will share a range of important estate-planning information. Topics include how to protect against the potentially catastrophic effects of a nursing-home stay; bullet-proofing trusts from nursing-home costs; protecting inheritance funds from outside creditors and divorcing spouses of adult children; and more. The seminar is highly engaging, conversational in nature and is a no-pressure event. Call the library or visit in person to register for the seminar.

