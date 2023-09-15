GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library is the place to be next week for all sorts of programming for all sorts of interests. Kicking things off Monday, Sept. 18, at 11:30 a.m., Gilford Parks and Recreation and the library are co-sponsoring a virtual field trip to Santorini, Greece, with a “boots-on-the-ground” experience from a local guide. Sign up with the recreation department by calling 603-527-4722 to attend this program held at the Gilford Community Church. For an additional fee, guests can attend a Greek luncheon after the presentation. Later in the afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the library meeting room, the UNH Extension will be presenting “Putting the Garden to Bed” with Ron Trexler. Learn about winterization tips and tricks including preparing perennial beds, overwintering non-hardy plants and readying ornamental shrubs and evergreens for the harsh New Hampshire winters.
The following day, the UNH Extension returns with Sean O’Brien presenting on Food Preservation at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. O’Brien will talk about safe ways to preserve food at home and touch on lacto-fermentation, refrigerator pickling and canning. He’ll discuss different recipes, equipment needed and tips to grow your skills in the kitchen to help extend the harvest season in your own backyard.
For literary enthusiasts, Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m., brings a much-anticipated NH Big Reads book discussion of "The Bear" by Andrew Krivak. This discussion will be spearheaded by special guest Dr. Kiki Berk, associate professor of philosophy at Southern New Hampshire University. Books are still available at the front desk to check out.
Nature-lovers will enjoy a special presentation about Mountain Lions in New Hampshire on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. There are a number of myths, true facts and tales regarding mountain lions in the state. Join the library to learn about eastern mountain lions, western mountain lions, New Hampshire sightings reports, hoaxes, misidentifications and more presented by New Hampshire Fish and Game.
All of these presentations are just a small sampling of all the library has to offer year-round. September also brings National Library Card Sign Up Month. New card registrants will receive a small token of appreciation for joining in the growing community at the Gilford Public Library. Questions? Contact the library at 603-524-6042.
