The Gilford Interact Club donated items to LRGHealthcare. From left are Advisor Monica Sawyer; club members Shushu Sawyer and Emma Ramsey; LRGHealthcare President & CEO Kevin W. Donovan; Interact members Thomas Cain, Jacquelyn Jaran, and Max Stephan; Gilford Rotary Interact Club Liaison Jennifer Nunez; and LRGHealthcare Director of Provider Services Jamie LaRoche. (Courtesy Photo)