LACONIA — Members of the Gilford High School Interact Club, in partnership with the Gilford Rotary, recently donated various baby supplies to LRGHealthcare, ranging from diapers to blankets, bibs, and stuffed animals.
The Gilford Interact Club brings young students together to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of service above self. While they are involved in many community service projects, during this season of giving, members decided to make a gift to their local hospital, collecting items for the parents of babies who will receive care at Caring for Kids in Belmont, Westside Pediatrics in Franklin, or in the hospital's emergency room.
