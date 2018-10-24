GILFORD — The musical “Les Miserables” will come alive on the stage at Gilford High School this November. It will be the first time Gilford High has presented the popular show.
After heavily attended auditions in early September, Director Matt Demko, Vocal Director Denise Sanborn, and Choreographer Amelia Hamilton-Miller selected a cast of more than 38 students — the largest cast in more than 15 years — to began rehearsals.
Sanborn has been working with the cast on vocal harmonies for the classic music and lyrics written by the same team responsible for “Miss Saigon.”
Heading up the technical side of things will be long-time technical director Scott Piddington, leading a crew of students. Erin Zarella will lead a crew of parents to provide the costumes, and Gilford High School Band Director Lyvie Beyrent will direct an orchestra of high school students and community members.
The cast will feature Ryan Witham as Jean Valjean, Josh Testa as Javert, Ceci Zarella as Eponine, Cyndal VanSteensberg as Fantine, Mae Kenny as Cosette, Riley Alward as Enjolras, Charles Purcell as Thenardier, Blake Bolduc as Marius and Chelsea Sasserson and Emma Tierno as Madame Thenardier. An ensemble of students in grades 9-12 will have supporting roles.
Performances will be on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 16-17, at 7 p.m. in the Gilford High auditorium.
